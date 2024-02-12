Stamford residents on mission to get Columbus Day and Veterans Day reinstated as days off from school

Stamford residents want Columbus Day and Veterans Day reinstated as days off from school

Stamford residents want Columbus Day and Veterans Day reinstated as days off from school

Stamford residents want Columbus Day and Veterans Day reinstated as days off from school

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Protesters are hoping to impact a school calendar controversy. They want Columbus Day and Veterans Day reinstated as days off for students.

A statue of Christopher Columbus sits at the center of Stamford's downtown. His October holiday is now at the center of attention for a number of unhappy residents who protested Monday over changes to the school calendar which eliminated the two holidays as days off for students.

"Listen to us. Listen to what the community wants. Honor these holidays and reinsert these holidays back into the school calendar," resident Al Fusco said.

Fusco and Steve Fischer say the school board acted hastily, voting 5-3 recently to eliminate the days off.

While Columbus' role in colonization is, for many, controversial, it was not a main factor in the Stamford decision. School board members say eliminating holidays is an effort to reduce the number of days school is held in June.

Stamford points out many nearby districts, including Greenwich, have changed their calendar to open on Veterans Day in November.

"The day belongs as a day off of school to show respect for those that served their country," Fischer said.

The decision won't impact the ability of school bands to march in the Veterans Day Parade, which is held on a weekend.

Protesters want the school board to reconsider the changes, but are ready to battle on another front. The law requires schools that open on Columbus Day to offer a "suitable educational program" in observance of the holiday.

Stamford is developing its Columbus curriculum. Protesters want to make sure it's not unfair to a man they consider to be a hero.

The board member who moved for the calendar change also proposed eliminating the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr and the second day of Rosh Hashanah, but those changes were not approved.