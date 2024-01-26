Stamford Public Schools to hold classes on Columbus Day, Veterans Day starting in 2024-25 school year
STAMFORD, Conn. -- Starting in the fall, public schools in Stamford, Connecticut will hold classes on two federal holidays.
Students will no longer have Columbus Day or Veterans Day off starting in the 2024-25 school year.
Stamford said it's joining neighboring districts that stay open on federal holidays to offer "suitable educational programs" that help observe them.
Stamford serves approximately 16,000 public school students.
