Stamford Police officer charged in crash that killed Rev. Dr. Tommie Jackson

STAMFORD, Conn. -- A Stamford Police officer has been charged in connection to a crash that killed a longtime pastor.

Connecticut State Police say Zachary Lockwood struck and killed Rev. Dr. Tommie Jackson while responding to a call back in July.

Jackson had crossed the street to collect his mail when he was hit.

Police say investigators determined that Lockwood, 24, activated his final siren 15 seconds before the crash.

He's been charged with misconduct with a motor vehicle and is due in court Feb. 21.

Jackson was 69 years old. His widow, Dorye Jackson, serves on the Stamford Police Commission.