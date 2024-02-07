Watch CBS News
Local News

Stamford Police officer charged in crash that killed Rev. Dr. Tommie Jackson

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Stamford Police officer charged in crash that killed pastor
Stamford Police officer charged in crash that killed pastor 00:25

STAMFORD, Conn. -- A Stamford Police officer has been charged in connection to a crash that killed a longtime pastor.

Connecticut State Police say Zachary Lockwood struck and killed Rev. Dr. Tommie Jackson while responding to a call back in July.

Jackson had crossed the street to collect his mail when he was hit.

Police say investigators determined that Lockwood, 24, activated his final siren 15 seconds before the crash.

He's been charged with misconduct with a motor vehicle and is due in court Feb. 21.

Jackson was 69 years old. His widow, Dorye Jackson, serves on the Stamford Police Commission.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 7, 2024 / 10:36 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.