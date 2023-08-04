Watch CBS News
Stamford community lays Rev. Dr. Tommie Jackson to rest with funeral

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Funeral held for beloved Stamford pastor
Funeral held for beloved Stamford pastor 00:21

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Rev. Dr. Tommie Jackson will be laid to rest Friday in Stamford, Connecticut. 

The beloved pastor was struck and killed by a police cruiser last month after crossing the street to pick up his mail.

Police have released few details about the crash, other than to say the officer had his patrol car rooftop lights on and was on his way to a reported vehicle collision.

Jackson was 69 years old. His widow, Dorye Jackson, serves on the Stamford Police Commission.  

"We were married 46 years, you know. It's been hard, it's been hard," she said at a vigil last week.

