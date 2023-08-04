Stamford community lays Rev. Dr. Tommie Jackson to rest with funeral

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Rev. Dr. Tommie Jackson will be laid to rest Friday in Stamford, Connecticut.

The beloved pastor was struck and killed by a police cruiser last month after crossing the street to pick up his mail.

Police have released few details about the crash, other than to say the officer had his patrol car rooftop lights on and was on his way to a reported vehicle collision.

Jackson was 69 years old. His widow, Dorye Jackson, serves on the Stamford Police Commission.

"We were married 46 years, you know. It's been hard, it's been hard," she said at a vigil last week.