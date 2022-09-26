Watch CBS News
Pedro Hernandez arrested in connection to August shooting near St. Patrick's Cathedral

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A man has been taken into custody in connection to a Midtown shooting that happened near St. Patrick's Cathedral in August.

Twenty-two-year-old Pedro Hernandez was arrested in the Bronx on Monday.

He's accused of firing his gun at a group of men after losing cash and a gold chain during a gambling game on Aug. 28.

No one was injured, but a bullet did strike a car.

Investigators say Hernandez has three open gun arrests and was out on bail.

Hernandez is now facing several charges, including attempted murder and attempted assault.

First published on September 26, 2022 / 6:45 PM

