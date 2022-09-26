Pedro Hernandez arrested in connection to August shooting near St. Patrick's Cathedral

Arrest made in shots fired call near St. Patrick's Cathedral

NEW YORK -- A man has been taken into custody in connection to a Midtown shooting that happened near St. Patrick's Cathedral in August.

Twenty-two-year-old Pedro Hernandez was arrested in the Bronx on Monday.

He's accused of firing his gun at a group of men after losing cash and a gold chain during a gambling game on Aug. 28.

No one was injured, but a bullet did strike a car.

Investigators say Hernandez has three open gun arrests and was out on bail.

Hernandez is now facing several charges, including attempted murder and attempted assault.