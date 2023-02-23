Watch CBS News
Nurses' union reaches tentative agreement with South Shore University Hospital Northwell Health

BAY SHORE, N.Y. -- There's an update on the nurses strike planned for Monday at South Shore University Hospital Northwell Health on Long Island.

The nurses' union has called off the walk-out, saying it's reached a tentative agreement with Northwell.

The nurses say the deal calls for improvements and enforcement of safe staffing standards.

There are salary increases, including experience pay and improvements to retiree health benefits.

The 800 nurses vote on the deal Friday.

Northwell Health released the following statement:

"South Shore University Hospital (SSUH) is pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with NYSNA.  From the start of negotiations, our sole focus remained on ensuring that our patients continue to receive world-class care and our dedicated nurses have the best working environment to provide that care. 

"The agreement provides our nurses with competitive salary increases and benefit enhancements and reaffirms our commitment that our patients continue to receive safe, high-quality care."

