Nurses at South Shore University Hospital Northwell Health vote to strike
BAY SHORE, N.Y. -- Nurses at South Shore University Hospital Northwell Health have voted to strike.
The New York State Nurses Association has been in negotiations with the Long Island hospital since their contract expired last February.
They're calling on safe staffing levels to help provide better care to the community.
Nearly 800 nurses work at the hospital. Ninety-nine percent of them voted to authorize the strike.
