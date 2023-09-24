Watch CBS News
Local News

Four displaced after fire on Main St. in South River, New Jersey

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

SOUTH RIVER, N.J. -- A fire along Main St. in South River, New Jersey left two families, and four people displaced Sunday evening.

The New Jersey Red Cross assisted the displaced individuals.  

Mayor John Krenzel encouraged residents to avoid Main St. in a social media post that showed video of the blaze.

No injuries have been reported at this time.  

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.  

First published on September 24, 2023 / 6:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.