Four displaced after fire on Main St. in South River, New Jersey
SOUTH RIVER, N.J. -- A fire along Main St. in South River, New Jersey left two families, and four people displaced Sunday evening.
The New Jersey Red Cross assisted the displaced individuals.
Mayor John Krenzel encouraged residents to avoid Main St. in a social media post that showed video of the blaze.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.
