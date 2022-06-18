3rd victim dies after Queens house fire

NEW YORK -- A third person has died after a house fire in Queens on Friday.

That victim had been taken to a local hospital after being found unresponsive in the basement apartment of a home on 125th Street near Liberty Avenue in South Richmond Hill.

Two other victims were also found in the apartment. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The FDNY says the fire started in the three-story home just after 2 p.m. The blaze spread to two neighboring homes, and strong winds carried flames to two additional houses across the street.

It took about 200 firefighters several hours to get the fire under control. Five firefighters sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The FDNY says searches of the building have been delayed due to structural issues.