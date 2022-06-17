Watch CBS News
Five homes damaged in South Ozone Park Fire

NEW YORK -- Firefighters are on the scene of a five-alarm fire in Queens that has damaged at least five homes.

The fire is mostly out, but smoke is still waning in the air, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported. 

The fire started in a home on 125th Street near Liberty Avenue in South Ozone Park just after 2 p.m. Friday.

The situation escalated to five-alarms and more than 50 fire units were on scene trying to get the fire under control.

Officials said strong wind helped the fire spread across the street.

Police are asking people to avoid the area. Neighbors were advised to stay indoors and keep their windows closed. 

There are no reports of any injures at this time.

