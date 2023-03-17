Police source: Preparations underway for possible surrender in Donald Trump criminal case

Source: Preparations for possible surrender in Trump criminal case

NEW YORK -- Police sources tell CBS2 preparations are underway for a possible surrender in former president Donald Trump's criminal case.

A grand jury is wrapping up testimony in Manhattan Criminal Court.

The NYPD, the Secret Service and court officers will be responsible for security inside the courthouse.

The NYPD will be in charge of security outside.

There is no date yet for an announcement on a possible indictment or a projected date for surrender.