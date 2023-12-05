Watch CBS News
Man critically injured in Bronx hit-and-run, police say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police say a man was critically injured in a hit-and-run in the Bronx on Tuesday.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on Soundview Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard in the Soundview section.

Police say the 41-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital.

Investigators say the driver took off northbound on Soundview Avenue. They have not released a description of the vehicle.

First published on December 5, 2023 / 10:46 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

