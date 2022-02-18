Watch CBS News

Sotheby's auctioning off Kobe Bryant warm-up shirt worn before 81-point game

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS News

NEW YORK -- Sotheby's is auctioning off a piece of Kobe Bryant history.

It's the warm-up shirt the Lakers star wore before his famous 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors in 2006.

The game marked the second highest point total by any player in a NBA game, second only to Wilt Chamberlain's 100.

The starting bidding price is $200,000. The auction ends Feb. 22.

