Isley Brothers, Annie Lennox among musicians inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Some of the top songwriters in the music industry were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday.

It was a who's who of singer-songwriters on the red carpet at the Marriott Marquis in Midtown.

Inductees include Paul Williams, Pharrell Williams, Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart, of the Eurythmics.

The legendary soul group the Isley Brothers was also inducted into the hall of fame after nearly 65 years in the music industry.

"Every time something like this happens, it's so special, you know, and we're very honored," Ronald Isley said.

"It's an extraordinary sort of completion of a long journey throughout our lives, you know," Lennox said.

Other inductees include Steve Miller and Mariah Carey, and Lil Nas X was honored with a special award.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 16, 2022 / 10:50 PM

