Vigil held for mother, 2 sons shot in Westchester County

KATONAH, N.Y. — A vigil was held Saturday night for a Westchester County mother and her two sons who police say were shot by the woman's boyfriend earlier this week.

Fifteen-year-old Michael Raimondi was killed late Monday night when police say Fernando Jimenez shot him, his mother and his younger brother at their Somers home.

Jimenez, 40, was arrested hours later. Police say he was hiding out in a real estate office about 10 miles from the crime scene.

Christina Raimondi and Matthew Raimondi remain hospitalized.

Jimenez is facing murder and attempted murder charges. He is due back in court on Monday.

"It's just unreal"

Hundreds gathered at Reis Park in Katonah to pray for the Raimondi family Saturday.

"For all of this, it's just unreal. You don't think it's real," said Lenny Yee, a cousin of one of the victims.

The community is keeping Michael's mother and brother in their prayers.

"Christina is trying, she's trying to get better ... And we're just asking for continued prayers for our family to get through this," Yee said.

The Somers community honored Michael's life, his love for cars, and origami.

"He loved the magic of origami, the complex mechanics of a car, and Legos. He could take apart anything and he could put it back together again," one teacher said.

"Michael had a rich interior life full of imagination, and vibrant and unique ideas. There was so much depth and creativity within him, we were only beginning to uncover them," another teacher said.

Teachers reminisced about his bubbly personality.

"His silliness and laughter were infectious. He was mischievous in a way that would make us all laugh, never to deceive," teacher Doreen Stoker said.

The teenager left an indelible mark on those who knew him.

His younger cousin shared a story: "He taught me a very valuable lesson. it's to never give up and that you should keep pushing yourself until you can look back and say I did it."

"Though Matthew and Christina are facing their toughest challenge, I am confident they will persevere," said Mike Evers, Matthew's travel baseball coach.