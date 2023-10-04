New York state now accepting cannabis license applications

Watch CBS News
NEW YORK -- New York's legal marijuana market is growing.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced an expansion of the program Wednesday.

The state is now accepting applications for cannabis licenses. The application period lasts until Dec. 4.

Hundreds of licenses will be available to grow, process and sell marijuana.

Hochul says the state also seized more than 8,500 pound of illegal marijuana worth about $42 million, and the state will partner with local agencies to crack down on businesses that operate illegally.

First published on October 4, 2023 / 4:41 PM

