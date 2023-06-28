Some residents fear displacement as NYC moves forward with plan to replace 2 NYCHA complexes

Tensions runs high over NYC's plan to tear down and rebuild 2 NYCHA complexes

NEW YORK -- Tensions ran high in Chelsea on Tuesday night, one week after New York City announced it will tear down and rebuild two public housing developments.

The city says the tenants will be moved into the new apartments and still pay the same rent, but some residents told CBS New York they fear it's a recipe for displacement.

Just before a 6 p.m. meeting at NYCHA's Fulton Houses some tenants lashed out at the tenant association president, Miguel Acevedo.

Acevedo supports NYCHA's $1.5 billion plan to demolish the Fulton and Elliott houses. He says it would have cost just as much to rehabilitate the buildings.

"It wouldn't make sense to try to renovate something that's going to break," Acevedo said.

Essence Development and Related Companies, which built nearby Hudson Yards, will put up new buildings that will include amenities like a doorman, in-unit heating and cooling, and dishwashers.

Construction starts next summer and could take around six years.

"We get our doors locked. You know, feel more safer," tenant Florence Dent said.

NYCHA says all residents from the Fulton and Elliot houses will have units there and rent will stay at 30% of their income.

"I'm against the demolition. They came into my apartment and said they were going to repair," tenant Ruth Thomas said.

However, NYCHA says it surveyed residents and her vote was in the minority, adding 30% participated and 60% were in favor of the plan.

"Some people didn't get a chance to vote," tenant Andrea Patton said.

"The residents here recognize the value of their development. They understand that that value is going to be robbed when that developer comes here. They are going to take 11 buildings, squeeze them into five buildings or worse. Why? So that they can build market rate," a man said.

"There's senior citizens. They can't move out. What happens to them?" Yvonne Diaz Gonzalez added.

Essence Development CEO Jamar Adams says they will be displaced for two to three years but stay in the area.

"The phased approach is designed so that then we keep the majority of residents on campus while we build new buildings for them. And then residents move in from the existing buildings into those new buildings," Adams said.

When asked if could talk about his company's intentions getting involved here, Adams said, "Well, it's not about our company's intentions. It's about what the residents wanted, right?"

In a statement, a NYCHA spokesperson said, in part, "We remain committed to working with residents to devise the best solutions for their own developments and homes."

Another meeting with residents is scheduled for Wednesday night.