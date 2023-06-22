NYCHA proposes tearing down 2 complexes in Manhattan in order to put up new ones

NEW YORK -- New public housing buildings are coming to Manhattan.

NYCHA announced plans Wednesday to tear down two existing complexes in Chelsea in order to make way for the new construction.

But as CBS2 found out, some residents are skeptical of the plan.

Hanging on the doorknobs of apartments in the Fulton Houses are packets explaining a $1.4 billion project aimed at upgrading NYCHA housing complexes for nearly 4,500 residents.

"If I got that survey, I didn't take it. I'm not signing anything," a resident named Yvonne said.

The resident said she felt cornered. She was talking about a survey that went out to residents that NYCHA says about 30% participated in. Of those who took part, 60% were in favor of demolishing and rebuilding, over just renovations.

"We're not desirable to live here anymore. That's my understanding. But I'm really confused because I love living here. I don't know what I'm going to do," resident Loretta Wilson said.

Residents like Wilson said they feel the developments being near upscale neighborhoods like Chelsea and Hudson Yards are why these are being prioritized. Jamar Adams, CEO of Essence Development, is behind the project.

"It wasn't the fact of the location of this. Why? It was the fact that this was the next project that the residents and NYCHA selected that this would be a pack deal," Adams said.

The construction is estimated to take six years. Residents are promised controlled in-unit heating and air conditioning, new dishwashers, washers and dryers, and a rooftop space. NYCHA says about 80 households will be relocated to vacant units in the first phase of construction.

"If they decide to move us, I'm not going to move from one building and they gotta put us in a worse building, and then to move us back in. I'm not doing that. We'll move out of New York," tenant Christie Walters said.

NYCHA says most families won't have to move into temporary housing.

"If they're going to remain in their apartments until their new building and their new apartment is built they will make one move into a dramatically improved building," said Jonathan Gouveia, executive vice president of real estate development for NYCHA.

Developers tell CBS2 no renderings of the project are available yet.