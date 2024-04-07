Join these solar eclipse events in NYC and across New York state's path-of-totality hotspots

NEW YORK -- From New York City to Upstate New York, special events are planned across the state to see the solar eclipse darken the skies on April 8, 2024.

CBS News New York will stream live coverage of the event from 2 to 4 p.m. with Chief Weathercaster Lonnie Quinn in Rochester and CBS2 News at 5 Anchor Kristine Johnson in Niagara Falls, along with reporters across New York and New Jersey.

Several places both inside and outside the path of totality are planning watch parties and other ways to celebrate.

Eclipse events in New York's path of totality

Niagara Falls will be center stage for the big show, and NASA has been running special programming there for weeks leading up. The celebration is set to culminate with a fireworks show Monday, courtesy of Wegmans. Speaking of Wegmans, the Rochester-based grocery chain is closing nearly 50 locations in the path of totality for 30 minutes during the peak, so employees have a chance to watch.

It's going to be a party in Rochester, where the city is throwing a three-day festival, called Rock the Eclipse.

"Every hotel, every museum, every brewery, every restaurant, every bar is completely ready and excited to be having events, holding activities," Debra Ross, chair of the Rochester Eclipse Task Force, told CBS New York.

Organizers encouraged people to "Take Tuesday Too," as in take Tuesday off and stay another night. Racing home right after the eclipse might not be easy -- with the NCAA Championship Game tipping off Monday night, many hotels have watch parties planned.

The state's I Love NY tourism site lists several other events from the Chautauqua region along Lake Eerie through the Finger Lakes and over to the Adirondacks, home of the Olympic Speed Skating Oval in Lake Placid.

Watch the eclipse from the slopes at Gore Mountain or Whiteface Mountain, or from a scenic train ride on the A&A Railroad. For the even more adventurous, have a front row seat from the sky at Skydive the Falls.

Expand your eclipse knowledge at family-friendly festivals in Tupper Lake, including live demonstrations and live music at The Wild Center and the Adirondack Sky Center & Observatory.

If you're feeling extra social, enjoy the eclipse with thousands of spectators at NBT Bank Stadium. If not, go "lights out" in Lake Eerie Wine Country or "embrace the dark" on Seneca Lake.

Solar eclipse events in NYC

New York City is outside the path of totality but will see the moon cover about 90 percent of the sun.

Many of the city's iconic landmarks are celebrating with special events, like sky-high views from the Empire State Building's observation decks, One World Trade Center's observatory, The Edge at Hudson Yards and the Top of the Rock at Rockefeller Center.

The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum is hosting a viewing onboard its flight deck, and the American Museum of Natural History will have educational activities with astronomy experts. The New York Hall of Science is also throwing a family-friendly educational event.

The Parks Department will hold free watch parties across the five boroughs at Freshkills Park on Staten Island, Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk in Queens, Bowling Green Parade Ground in Brooklyn, Inwood Hill Park in Manhattan and Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx.

Shirley Chisholm State Park is also throwing a watch party with a hike up to its highest point, and the Brooklyn Botanic Garden will open its lawns for a free community viewing with eclipse glasses from Warby Parker.

Watch from the water on the Classic Harbor Line's Solar Eclipse Viewing Cruise, or gather for a gong-bath at Green-Wood Cemetery.

Outside the city, the Cradle of Aviation Museum on Long Island is planning a day of activities, and the Hudson River Museum in Yonkers has been celebrating with special programming for weeks leading up, with the help of retired NASA astronaut Ron Garan. The Liberty Science Center in Jersey City also expects to host thousands for a big party with telescopes and planetarium shows.

Get your free "I Love NY" solar eclipse glasses

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state would distribute limited edition "I Love NY" eclipse glasses at 30 locations, including welcome centers and service areas.

Around the New York City area, they are available at Penn Station's Moynihan Train Hall, the Long Island Welcome Center on the Long Island Expressway Eastbound in Dix Hills and the Hudson Valley-Catskills Welcome Center at Woodbury Commons in Central Valley. See the full list.

Adirondacks Welcome Center on I-87 Northbound in Glen Falls

Lake Placid Visitor Bureau on Main Street in Lake Placid



Capital Region Welcome Center on I-87 Northbound in Hannacroix



New Baltimore Service Area on I-87 North & Southbound in Hannacroix



Mohawk Valley Welcome Center on I-90 Westbound in Fultonville

Southern Tier Welcome Center on I-87 Northbound in Kirkwood

Mohawk Service Area on I-90 Eastbound in Amsterdam

Indian Castle Service Area on I-90 Eastbound in Little Falls

Iroquois Service Area on I-90 Westbound in Little Falls

Schuyler Service Area on I-90 Westbound in Frankfort

Oneida Service Area on I-90 Eastbound in Westmoreland

Chittenango Service Area I-90 Westbound in Canastota



National Comedy Center on West 2nd Street in Jamestown

Central NY Welcome Center on Destiny USA Drive in Syracuse

Finger Lakes Welcome Center on Lakefront Drive in Geneva

Port Byron Service Area on I-90 Eastbound in Port Byron

Warners Service Area on I-90 Westbound in Warners

Junius Ponds Service Area on I-90 Westbound in Phelps

Clifton Springs Service Area on I-90 Eastbound in Clifton Springs

Seneca Service Area on I-90 Westbound in Victor



Western NY Welcome Center on Alvin Road in Grand Island

Pembroke Service Area on I-90 Eastbound in Corfu

Clarence Service Area on I-90 Westbound in Clarence



Hudson Valley | Catskills Welcome Center at Woodbury Commons in Central Valley

Ardsley Service Area on I-87 Northbound in Hastings-on-Hudson

Plattekill Service Area on I-87 Northbound in Plattekill

Modena Service Area on I-87 Southbound in Modena



Long Island Welcome Center on the Long Island Expressway Eastbound in Dix Hills



Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station in Manhattan



North Country Welcome Center on Collins Landing Road in Alexandria Bay

Experts say it is important to wear protective eclipse glasses, which are 1,000 times darker than sunglasses and adhere to international safety standards.

"Looking at the sun without proper eye protection can literately cause permanent damage," State Operations Director Kathryn Garcia said in a briefing on March 25. "If you buy a pair of eclipse glasses online or from a store, please make sure they are from a trusted source."

See the American Astronomical Society for an approved list.