Exclusive: Dozens of e-scooters stolen from SoHo shop in overnight break-in

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a heist at a high-end e-scooter store.

Surveillance video shows a group of thieves sauntering into a SoHo store at night, and over the next five hours, into morning, the masked robbers steal dozens of electric scooters and bikes.

It happened at Inokim Electric Scooter Shop on Elizabeth Street.

"It was planned, it was executed," owner Max Beckman told CBS2's Ali Bauman. "We counted about 16 individuals, 16 perps, who came in and came out with our scooter, two or three scooter at a time and just went in some direction."

He says about two weeks ago, the thieves broke the lockbox, which he kept outside, and used the key to break in.

"The detectives have told me they're part of a ring that robs lockboxes from businesses," Beckman said.

Police did not confirm the ring to CBS2, but Beckman says the group cleared out the store, stealing about 50 e-scooters. Each one is valued at $2,000-3,000.

Police sources tell CBS2 electric scooters and bikes are hot items this summer for theft because they have high resale value and make for convenient getaway vehicles in other crimes.

This month alone, police say a group of suspects beat a 23-year-old man for his e-bike in Queens and another suspect robbed a man at gunpoint for his e-bike in Gramercy.

Back at the SoHo store, Beckman says three of the stolen scooters had GPS trackers and detectives were able to find one being ridden nearby.

"He end up giving the names of the people he got the scooter from, and the detectives arrested them," Beckman said.

So far, the NYPD has arrested four suspects for burglary and possession of stolen property.