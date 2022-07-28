Watch CBS News
NYPD: 3 men wanted for violent robbery in Long Island City

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A violent robbery was caught on camera in Queens.

According to police, three men attacked a 23-year-old man leaving a bodega on 30th Road and 14th Street on Tuesday in Long Island City

One man pulled the victim off his e-bike, the second man hit him in the head with an unknown object and the third man hit him with a bottle, police said. 

The victim was treated at the hospital. 

So far, there are no arrests. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

July 28, 2022

