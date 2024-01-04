New Jersey businesses that rely on snow removal hope winter storm provides a boost

WALDWICK, N.J. -- Lots of folks are getting excited to see snow in the forecast - and not just kids who want to go sledding.

The wintry forecast is welcome news at the Sharp Shop in Midland Park, New Jersey.

"Right now I'm working on a Toro snowblower, single-stage," said mechanic Josh Filippini, who's been working there for nearly 20 years.

The shop sells and services small-engine power equipment.

"Everything, snowblowers, weedwhackers, chainsaws," said Filippini. "If we get no snow, we're pretty much in the red zone. Like the last couple of years have been really hard for us."

The shop has been keeping some unsold snowblowers in the basement since last winter. They have dozens more in another room.

Around the corner, workers at R&S Landscaping like to spend the winter months plowing and shoveling snow. Last year's bone-dry winter was hard on the company.

"It hurts. It definitely hurts," said Victor Gutierrez. "We're hoping we get a fair amount of snow this year. They're anticipating a good amount of snow. So we're hoping."

Workers there held a snow planning meeting on Thursday before the storm.

"You see dollar signs is what you see when you see snow," said Jeff Kimmel.

In Waldwick, shoppers were stocking up on shovels and salt at Home Hardware.

Hugh Middleton of Ridgewood was trying to get his snowblower working after it collected dust for two years.

"I figured if I get my snowblower working, we're gonna not have any snow in Bergen County. It's like an insurance policy," said Middleton.

It just might come in handy this weekend.

