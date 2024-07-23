Pilot and passenger killed in Long Island plane crash

Small plane crashes at MacArthur Airport on Long Island, killing the two people onboard

Small plane crashes at MacArthur Airport on Long Island, killing the two people onboard

Small plane crashes at MacArthur Airport on Long Island, killing the two people onboard

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. -- A small plane crashed Monday on Long Island, killing the pilot and his passenger.

Suffolk County Police said two men were killed in the crash, but their names and the nature of their relationship have not been released.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. at MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma.

Witness says plane returned to runway after takeoff

The single-engine Beachcraft Bonanza turned back after takeoff and crashed near the end of the runway, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Investigators said an airport employee witnessed the crash.

"According to a witness, the plane got airborne and, for some unknown reason, attempted to return to the runway. Upon that return, the plane crashed," Suffolk County Police Homicide Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer said on the scene.

FAA, NTSB investigating what caused the crash

Beyrer was asked about the weather conditions at the time.

"About 6-o-clock it seemed clear, it was clear, maybe a little overcast," he replied. "We can't speculate on why they returned to the runway."

Both the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what went wrong.