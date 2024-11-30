Small Business Saturday 2024 boosts shops relying on neighborhood loyalty in New York

NEW YORK -- Small Business Saturday 2024 is here, shining a spotlight on neighborhood shops and the people who run them for the 15th year.

In New York City, small business owners are hoping to attract new and longtime customers during the holiday shopping rush.

46% of Americans work for small businesses, agency says

Advocates call the weekend shopping holiday a time to remember and support the backbone of the country, since 46% of Americans work for small businesses, according to the U.S. Small Business Association.

In Forest Hills, Queens, mini turkeys are getting swapped for Santas and dreidels at Aigner Chocolates, just in time for Saturday.

"I know that it's easy for us to shop at home. It's easy for us to shop online," said owner Rachel Kellner, who hopes to see a boost in foot traffic all weekend.

The 95-year-old store relies on generations of neighborhood loyalty.

"When you come into the store, the way that it smells, the taste of the samples, you can't get that feeling most other places," Kellner said.

"You get to know the customers. It's family. It becomes family."

Just down Metropolitan Avenue from Aigner Chocolates, Wagging Tails gave away Small Business Saturday goodie bags as a thank you

Manager Crystal Catalano says there's something special about coming into a shop like this instead of a big box store.

"You get to know the customers. It's family. It becomes family," Catalano said.

"Maybe on Small Business Saturday, you get out and you support a business you've never supported before, and then you start shopping there regularly," Kellner said. "That really can change the future for everyone that small business touches."

The symbol of Small Business Saturday might be more meaningful than ever as e-commerce and the effects of the pandemic continue to threaten the culture and character of New York's shopping streets.

