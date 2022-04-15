Solidarity rally held in Queens following attacks on members of Sikh community

NEW YORK -- A Queens community came together Thursday for a solidarity rally following two separate attacks on members of the Sikh community.

Demonstrators gathered in South Richmond Hill, where three men have been assaulted this month.

Two people were injured in an attack on Tuesday morning.

It happened near the area where a 70-year-old man was hit in the face on April 3.

"They did say they were cursing at them and they were just being very aggressive. One guy said, 'I'm going to shoot you. I'm going to shoot you,'" rally organizer Japneet Singh said. "They came at the turbans first, so when the first punch landed, it was to make sure the turbans come off."

Police say they have arrested a 19-year-old suspect in connection with the assaults on all three victims.