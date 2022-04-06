Police release new images of suspect they say punched Sikh man in Queens

NEW YORK -- The search continues for the suspect in an attack that's now being investigated as a hate crime.

Police said 70-year-old Nirmal Singh was punched in the face on his way to a Sikh temple in Queens.

Harpreet Singh Toor, of the nearby Sikh Cultural Society, told CBS2 the victim had only arrived in New York two weeks ago from Canada. Toor said he felt Singh was attacked for the way he looks.

"Any attack in the name of, 'Just because you look different,' is an attack against everybody, not just that person, and it's got to stop," said Toor.

The attack happened Sunday morning near 95th Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard in South Richmond Hill.

Police released new images Wednesday of the suspect they're searching for in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.