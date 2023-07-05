Sharks, dangerous rip currents on the minds of many at Long Island beaches

LIDO BEACH, N.Y. -- There are new warnings on Long Island about safety at the beach.

At least four people have apparently been bitten by sharks this week, and there are also concerns about rip currents.

The mother of a talented athletic high schooler from Garden City who was killed in a rip current in Mexico several years ago spoke at Nickerson Beach on Wednesday. She and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman are on education patrol.

"Your chances of getting bitten by a shark are, you know, one in a million, maybe more, but your chances of getting caught in a rip current are much, much more probable," Blakeman said.

July has been designated as Rip Current Awareness Month at Nassau County beaches. Data suggests 71 swimmers across the nation will lose their lives this year to rip currents.

Josephine de Moura of Garden City knows the pain all too well. Her talented gymnast daughter, Alexandra, was caught in a rip and didn't know what to do.

"If I can save one family from the devastation that my family and I are going through, this is my mission," de Moura said. "Knowledge is power."

Beach safety was on the minds of Long Islanders on Wednesday afternoon as word spread of four shark bite victims off our coast -- in Quogue and Robert Moses State Park, and on Fire Island in less than 48 hours.

Two teenagers and two adult males are recovering, with some requiring hospitalization.

Experts say the attacks have been due to cleaner waters and a perceived feeding frenzy as sharks follow bunker and bait fish closer to shore.

There were eight attacks in the summer of 2022. This summer already looks busier.

Officials are telling beachgoers to only swim at places where lifeguards are on duty and to never fight a rip current. Instead, always swim parallel to the shore until you can ease yourself from danger.