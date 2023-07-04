Police: 15-year-old bitten by shark off Fire Island

WEST ISLIP, N.Y. -- Suffolk County police say a 15-year-old boy is recovering after being bitten by a shark.

Police say the boy was surfing when a shark bit him on the left heel and toe just after 5 p.m. on Monday at Kismet Beach on Fire Island.

The injured teen was able to find the strength and swim back to shore.

A good Samaritan provided medical assistance until Marine Bureau officers arrived. They said the boy's heel and toe were intact and he was transported to a hospital in West Islip. He is expected to be okay.