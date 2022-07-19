Shark sightings continue across area beaches as crowds look for ways to cool off

JONES BEACH, N.Y. - Many are seeking relief from the heat at the beach, but shark sightings are keeping people out of the water.

Parts of Rockaway Beach were closed to swimming after several sharks were spotted Tuesday. There were also sightings at Atlantic Beach in Nassau County.

"Sharks don't find a great space and say 'hey, I am going to hang out here for the day.' They are going up and down the shoreline," said Town of Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin.

As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, just 25 years from shore, a Jones Beach State Park drone took video of a shark chasing schools of baitfish over the weekend. It's unclear if it is one of the sharks responsible for closing Atlantic Beach for a time on Tuesday.

"They are moving west now, from Jones Beach, to Point Lookout, to Lido, to Atlantic, and all these jurisdictions are sharing the information because that is vital to swimmer safety," Clavin said.

A television crew arrived from Tokyo to send video of sharks and the looming heat wave back to Japan.

"It doesn't just affect New York, it affects the whole world. We think climate change is causing more sharks to come," said James Kiger of Nippon TV Tokyo.

One tourist from California says he's used to sharks, and is concentrating on boardwalk bicycling.

"90-95 degrees, nice wind. Beautiful. Just enjoying the last of the New York trip," Ed Chanda said.

Lourdes Vitolo of Wantagh is not canceling her four mile power walk.

"It's just enjoyable because you feel the breeze," said Lourdes Vitolo.

Buses arrived, bringing city dwellers desperate to cool off.

"We're coming to the beach to get some fresh water, 'cause it's too hot," said Bronx resident Michael Cala. "Suffocate outside without the water."

There were reports of dizziness and fainting spells.

Emergency workers are standing by, and swimming pools are expanding hours. Cooling centers are too. Hempstead Town is urging seniors to take advantage.

"Very comfortable. Nice and cool," said Catherine Edwards.

"We want you to beat the heat. And you do that by going to the pool, going to a cooling center, or going to the beach, being safe and smart," Clavin said.

"We are happy to have places like this, and I am 102 years old," said cooling center patron Marge Karchinski.

