Tri-State bracing for potentially dangerous heat the rest of the week

NEW YORK -- City and state leaders are urging New Yorkers to prepare for extreme heat and potentially dangerous conditions this week.

Excessive heat is the leading cause of preventable, weather-related deaths each year, particularly among the elderly.

In these conditions, someone could easily suffer heat stroke. The symptoms include hot, dry, red skin, a rapid pulse, rapid and shallow breathing, a body temperature higher than 105 degrees, and loss of alertness, confusion, or loss of consciousness.

State health officials recommend exercising before 7 a.m. and limiting strenuous activities between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., which are peak sunlight hours.

Web Extra: Click here for the latest forecast and weather alerts

CBS2's John Dias spoke with people Tuesday morning in Central Park.

"I know a lot of people escape the city and I understand why. It would definitely be nice to be at the beach or on a lake or at a pool," Upper East Side resident Liz Kislik said.

"I can go to 80-85, but above 85 it's too hot for me," said Upper East Side resident Simon Friedman.

Tuesday's high temperatures are only the start of what forecasters predict will be a three-day stretch of warm days, with Thursday being exceptionally hot -- it could break the 100-degree mark.

"I don't like being on the subway platform when it's a million degrees out. But you dress appropriately and you move smoothly," Tribeca resident Elizabeth Hawks said.

Linda Shah, a tourist visiting from St. Petersburg, Florida, told Dias it could be worse.

"It's so hot there. This is beautiful and cool compared to Florida. So it's lovely," she said.

Doctors caution it's not just the humidity that can hurt.

"Don't forget, if you're outside and you're in a non-shared area, just the mere fact the solar energy beaming down on you -- solar energy can take a toll on you," said Dr. Ernest Patti, of Saint Barnabas Hospital.

Dr. Patti, the senior attending physician for emergency medicine at Saint Barnabas in the Bronx, says he sees an uptick in heat-related illnesses this time of year. He encourages the high-risk, both young and old, to stay inside.

"Majority of folks are fatigued. Most of them have a tendency for dehydration," he explained.

To help New Yorkers beat the heat, the city opened hundreds of cooling centers throughout the five boroughs, including one at a senior center on the Upper West Side.

"Like you've gone right into the freezer," said resident Yvette Williams, who was there for a workout class with her friend. "I don't like the heat, period. I come from Barbados, but I don't like the heat, I like the cold."

Health officials recommend drinking at least two to four glasses of water per hour, even if you don't feel thirsty. Avoid drinks that contain alcohol or caffeine.

They also suggest eating less protein and more fruits and vegetables. Protein produces and increases metabolic heat, which causes water loss. You should eat small meals but more often, and do not eat salty foods.

Web Extra: Click here for summer safety tips to beat the heat

If possible, stay out of the sun and in the air conditioning. The sun heats the inner core of your body, resulting in dehydration.

If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine, or go to a public building.

Never leave children or pets in parked vehicles during these hot conditions. Temperatures inside a closed car could reach over 140 degrees quickly.

Exposure to such high temperatures can be fatal within a matter of minutes.

Click here to find a cooling center or here to find a pool near you.