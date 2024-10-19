Shakira concerts in NYC postponed amid surging demand. What to do if you already bought tickets

NEW YORK -- Shakira's New York City concerts have been postponed due to surging ticket demand that is prompting her tour organizers to seek larger venues.

Shakira was scheduled to perform at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Dec. 5 and 6, part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, but the arena confirmed Saturday the shows have been canceled.

The Colombian singer and songwriter told fans in an Instagram story that her upcoming U.S. concerts were being postponed.

"As Live Nation communicated earlier, the demand for tickets and more shows has reached the point that our tour now requires stadiums in the USA and more dates so I can see as many of you as possible," Shakira's Instagram story said.

Tickets refunded automatically, Brooklyn arena says

Shakira performs at halftime during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium on July 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Omar Vega / Getty Images

Barclays Center said tickets for the Shakira concerts will be refunded automatically and told ticketholders to contact their point of purchase for more information.

So far, no new concert dates or venues have been announced.

"The production of my show is also now so much larger and unlike anything I've done before. As a result, we're elevating my North America run from arenas to stadiums and the dates will be shifted to May 2025, right after my Latin American tour. Get ready -- cities and dates will be announced on Monday!" Shakira's Instagram story continued.

Shakira performed a pop-up concert in Times Square, which drew a huge crowd, earlier this year.