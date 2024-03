NEW YORK -- Huge crowds flocked to Times Square on Tuesday for a last-minute Shakira concert.

The show kicked off at 7:15 p.m. and last for about half an hour.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 26: A view of the audience as Shakira performs live at TSX In Times Square on March 26, 2024 in New York City. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TSX Entertainment

The Colombian singer announced the concert in an Instagram Story earlier in the day Tuesday.

Shakira is promoting her latest album, "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran."