Severe weather brings thunderstorms, hail north of NYC. Here's the latest on the damage.

GREENWOOD LAKE, N.Y. -- Powerful thunderstorms started taking down trees and power lines Thursday morning across New York and New Jersey, and the severe weather is expected to continue into the afternoon.

The timing couldn't be worse, as Thursday is already projected to be one of the busiest travel days heading into the holiday weekend.

Trees down in Greenwood Lake, New York

Early reports of damage came in from places north of New York City, like in Westchester County, where people on Croton-on-Hudson, Montrose and Peekskill saw hail nearly the size of a golf ball.

In Orange County, Greenwood Lake officials posted on social media, saying, the storm left "downed power lines and trees pretty much everywhere you look."

The school district said buses were canceled for elementary school, but remained on schedule for middle school. Families should check back for an update about dismissal.

Village officials urged people to stay inside and stay off the following roads:

Jersey Avenue

East Shore Road

Edgemere Avenue

Waterstone Bridge

17A

"They are deenergizing the power lines from Police Station to Jersey Border. We know this is a pain, but both O&R and DPW crews are already out assessing the damage and working to get the power back on and roads cleared as quickly as possible," officials posted on social media. "Due to a tree damaging the waterline, the Summer water needs to be shut down in Wah Tah Wah Park until we are able to fix the line."

The mayor of nearby West Milford, New Jersey reported similar damage around town.

"For your safety and well-being, I urge all residents to avoid the affected areas until further notice. Our emergency personnel are on-site and working diligently to assess the situation and provide assistance where needed," she wrote in a social media post.

Power outages across New Jersey

Reports of power outages, broken trees and hail also came in from Bergen and Sussex counties in New Jersey.

Wires fell across Main Street in Paramus, and Route 23 was closed at Route 94 in Hamburg.

As of 11 a.m., JCP&L had 18,000 customers without power, Orange and Rockland had 3,816, PSEG Long Island had 3,052, Con Edison had 2,284 and PSE&G had 238.

The storms are expected to stick around into the early afternoon before weakening later in the day.

