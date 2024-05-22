NYC-area could see strong thunderstorms Thursday. Here's what to expect, and when.
NEW YORK - We are watching out for possible strong to severe thunderstorms in New York City and the surrounding area Thursday afternoon.
The First Alert Weather Team has put us on a Yellow Alert.
Here's a breakdown of what to expect:
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Very warm to hot, with humidity levels rising throughout the day. A stray shower or storm is possible well northwest of the city. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. 90 degrees is possible for inland locations, while coastal areas may not get out of the upper 60s and low 70s.
Wednesday night: Increasing clouds. A stray shower or storm is possible. On the muggy side, with lows in the upper 60s to near 70.
Thursday (Yellow Alert): A mix of sun and clouds. Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms, especially south of the city. The greatest hazard with these storms looks to be damaging winds. Warm and very humid. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
The heat and rising humidity will add fuel to the storms Thursday. An approaching cold front is creating marginal risk for severe weather, including gusty winds, small hail and downpours.
Friday: Mostly sunny and less humid. A stray storm is possible south of the city. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Looking Ahead: As of now, the holiday weekend is looking like a mixed bag. While there is a chance of rain on Saturday, Sunday is trending drier.
However, a steady rain is looking likely for Memorial Day. Temps will top out between 70-80 throughout the period.