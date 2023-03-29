Watch CBS News
Several firefighters hurt, 1 seriously, battling Astoria fire

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Several people were hurt when a fire broke out Wednesday in Astoria, Queens

Six firefighters were among the victims, including one who was seriously injured.

The fire started around 10:15 a.m. inside a building on 31st Street near 34th Avenue.

More than 100 firefighters responded and brought the flames under control.

Officials said one firefighter was seriously hurt. Five others suffered minor injuries, along with a civilian. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

March 29, 2023

