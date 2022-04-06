Several arrests made as NYPD clears East Village homeless encampment

NEW YORK - There were arrests Wednesday after a clearing of a homeless encampment.

As CBS2's Ali Bauman reports, the hours-long standoff ended in the afternoon, and the Sanitation Department cleaned up the remaining belongings from people who had been living on the street.

It was a tense standoff between New Yorkers who had been living on East 9th Street against the NYPD and the Sanitation Department.

Happening now: NYPD & @NYCSanitation forcibly removing homeless encampments from NYC’s East Village @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/wh481Xpiok — Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) April 6, 2022

A couple of weeks ago, Mayor Eric Adams ordered the agencies to clear homeless encampments from city streets, which has been happening across the five boroughs.

People at the encampment knew the crews would be coming Wednesday to remove them, and refused to leave for hours. Police arrested at least seven people, and ended up removing around four people who had been sleeping on the street.

The police were met with ire from advocates and protesters who came in support of the unhoused. The city workers are supposed to offer people shelter and services when they do these removals.

Advocated told Bauman they did offer shelter, but the people living there, like many other, do not feel safe in the city's shelter system.

"We just saw the city spend tens of thousands, maybe hundreds of thousands, to arrest homeless people and throw all their stuff away. They repeatedly said all they want is housing, all they want is apartments. Not a single person that came by today was there to help with housing or an apartment," said Helen Strom of the Safety Net Project - Urban Justice Center.

The NYPD says to date they have cleared more than 300 homeless encampment sites since the mayor's initiative began last month.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell Wednesday afternoon they had been scheduled to visit 10 sites, and "the initiative continues to progress."