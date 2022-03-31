Watch CBS News

Task force clearing homeless encampments in New York City begins Phase 2 on Thursday

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The task force that is targeting homeless encampments in New York City begins the second phase of its mission on Thursday.

Mayor Eric Adams' office said the task force will return to sites that remain active and finish cleaning them up. So far, 239 sites have been cleared.

The task force is offering shelter and services to those who are displaced, before giving them 24 to 48 hours to vacate.

Adams ordered homeless camps across the city to be torn down in March.

The Coalition for the Homeless called the plan harmful and counterproductive.

March 31, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

