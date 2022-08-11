Rev. Jesse Jackson meets with CEO of Sesame Place's parent company to discuss discrimination allegations

NEW YORK -- There were new developments Thursday in the controversy over Sesame Place and allegations of discrimination.

Rev. Jesse Jackson met with the parent company's CEO in Manhattan.

In July, the mother of two Black girls posted a video, alleging that the costumed character Rosita snubbed her daughters during a parade at the Pennsylvania park.

In response, Sesame Place announced new steps to expand diversity, equity and inclusion.

Now, according to attorneys, the parent company of Sesame Place will meet with the girls' parents.

"Trust and verify. On paper, it looks good," Jackson said.

"We'll see how serious they are. We will see if these statements that have come out are, in fact, authentic and genuine and that they are, in fact, standing behind these promises that they made. So again, we'll see, but we are optimistic and encouraged by that," attorney B'Ivory LaMarr said.

Attorneys say the meeting could happen within the next two weeks.

Sesame Place says an equity review will be chaired by civil rights experts and mandatory anti-bias training for all employees will be completed by the end of September.