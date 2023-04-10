Paterson mosque packed for Ramadan prayer services hours after imam stabbed

PATERSON, N.J. -- Paterson officials are promising to keep the Muslim community safe after an imam was stabbed during a Ramadan prayer service at a mosque Sunday.

The imam's condition is said to be improving and he is expected to make a full recovery.

"Imam Elnakib also wants to remind our community that he believes this is an isolated incident, he believes that the mosque is safe for every individual to come and practice their faith," said Abdul Hamden, a spokesperson for the mosque.

Watch: Paterson officials provide update on stabbing of imam

Within hours of the stabbing inside the Omar Mosque, devoted congregants returned to prayer services.

"There are more congregants in the mosque this morning than there were before this event. So our community didn't run and hide because of this incident, they're here standing shoulder to shoulder with their brothers and sisters and showing unity and solidarity," Hamden said.

On Monday, they shared resilience. Sunday, it was shock.

"We will keep coming back and we will pray, no matter what," one worshiper said.

"Nothing will stop us from praying," another said. "We're here to worship and this is what we do."

Video shows the suspect suddenly walked over people praying on the floor, right toward 65-year-old Imam Sayed Elnakib. CBS2

CBS2's John Dias spoke with one man who said he was in the first line of those praying when police say 32-year-old Serif Zorba suddenly walked over people right toward 65-year-old Imam Sayed Elnakib, stabbing him at least twice.

"Nobody was expecting that to happen," the man said. "I saw the blood coming from his back, I tried to help out and I told people you should call 911."

Right after the attack, community members sprinted after the suspect and held him down.

"They're heroes, they really are," said Hamden. "Probably more than half of the congregants pursued this individual and, not withstanding him wielding two knives, they were still fearless and were able to bring him down, hold him, apprehend him until local authorities showed up."

The stabbing is believed to be an isolated incident.

It happened during Ramadan, the holiest month for the Muslim community. Officials say anti-Muslim incidents generally do go up during this month.

In the wake of the stabbing, city leaders unveiled a new security plan for the remainder of the holiday.

"More people coming to pray means there will be more of a police presence, not just at this mosque but throughout the city at all Muslim houses of worship," Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said. "You should not be afraid to pray."

The suspect is due in court later Monday afternoon. He faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, which could land him in prison for up to 20 years.