Car service driver Sergio Zamora Mendoza arrested in connection to deadly assault in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Police have arrested a car service driver accused of killing one man and injuring another in Brooklyn.
Sergio Zamora Mendoza, 33, is facing manslaughter and assault charges.
Police say he attacked the two men on West Ninth Street early Thursday morning after accusing them of not paying for their car service.
- Read more: Police searching for attacker who left 1 man dead, 1 critically hurt in Gravesend, Brooklyn
Responding officers found both victims lying unconscious on the ground. Police say they had both suffered head trauma and were taken to a local hospital.
One victim, identified as 66-year-old Carlos Guaman, died from his injuries. The second victim, a 52-year-old man, was last reported to be in critical but stable condition.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.