Car service driver Sergio Zamora Mendoza arrested in connection to deadly assault in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police have arrested a car service driver accused of killing one man and injuring another in Brooklyn.

Sergio Zamora Mendoza, 33, is facing manslaughter and assault charges.

Police say he attacked the two men on West Ninth Street early Thursday morning after accusing them of not paying for their car service.

Responding officers found both victims lying unconscious on the ground. Police say they had both suffered head trauma and were taken to a local hospital.

One victim, identified as 66-year-old Carlos Guaman, died from his injuries. The second victim, a 52-year-old man, was last reported to be in critical but stable condition.