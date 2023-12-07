Watch CBS News
1 man dead, 1 critically injured after possible assault in Gravesend, Brooklyn, police say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- One man is dead and another is critically injured after what police are investigating as a possible assault in Brooklyn. 

Emergency responders were called shortly after 4:30 a.m. to West 9th Street between Avenues S and T in Gravesend.

The FDNY said multiple people were found unconscious on the scene. 

In total, five people were taken to the hospital. A 66-year-old man was pronounced dead, and a 52-year-old man was listed in critical condition. 

Police believe the suspect took off in a vehicle. 

So far, no further details have been released.

