1 man dead, 1 critically injured after possible assault in Gravesend, Brooklyn, police say
NEW YORK -- One man is dead and another is critically injured after what police are investigating as a possible assault in Brooklyn.
Emergency responders were called shortly after 4:30 a.m. to West 9th Street between Avenues S and T in Gravesend.
The FDNY said multiple people were found unconscious on the scene.
In total, five people were taken to the hospital. A 66-year-old man was pronounced dead, and a 52-year-old man was listed in critical condition.
Police believe the suspect took off in a vehicle.
So far, no further details have been released.
Stick with CBS New York for the latest on this developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.