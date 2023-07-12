Watch CBS News
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announces Resilient Transit Act to prepare public transportation for severe weather

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- As powerful storms pose a growing threat to transportation infrastructure, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced legislation to protect these vital services.

"I'm pushing to pass my Resilient Transit Act. The legislation would create the first source of federal funding exclusively dedicated to helping prepare our public transportation systems to withstand severe weather events before they occur," Gillibrand said.

This initiative comes days after Metro-North service was disrupted by severe weather.

A similar measure was introduced by Gillibrand and Congressman Adriano Espaillat last year.

wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

First published on July 12, 2023 / 4:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

