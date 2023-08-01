Sen. Bob Menendez touts new bill that would target opioid traffickers in fight against fentanyl

NEW YORK -- The Senate passed legislation targeting opioid traffickers in the fight against fentanyl.

The bill also allows the Treasury Department to take special measures to combat fentanyl-related money laundering.

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez talked about the bill's urgency Tuesday in Passaic County, joined by mothers who lost sons to fentanyl.

"Every day we wait is a day that our justice system is ill equipped to tackle this deadly epidemic," Menendez said.

"Remember, today's drug dealers have found our vulnerable children, and they are killing them," said Patrice Lenowitz, who lost her son to fentanyl.

According to the New Jersey attorney general's office, fentanyl was involved in nearly 75% of drug overdoses in the state in 2019.

The House is expected to vote on the bill next.