CBS2 gets an exclusive inside look at New Jersey's approach to reducing drug overdoses

HAMILTON, N.J. -- New Jersey has seen more than 1,200 fatal drug overdoses so far this year, much of the deaths as a result of fentanyl, but state police officials say they're reducing the number of overdoses thanks to their Office of Forensic and Technical Services.

On an exclusive tour of the New Jersey State Police Central Laboratory, CBS2 got a look at how forensic scientists test drugs and track them to mills distributing packets authorities say lead to most of the fatal overdoses.

"The stamp could be a name, it could be a slogan, it could be a picture, it could be a superhero character," said Carisa Wilcox, New Jersey State Police Central Laboratory director. "Almost 98 percent of all of the confiscated, what's expected to be heroin, has a fentanyl or a fentanyl analogue in it."

Wilcox says the amount of fentanyl required for an overdose is far less than the amount of heroin required for an overdose.

Five women overdosed in a Bergen County mall parking lot in March, authorities say, not knowing their illegal drugs were laced with fentanyl.

Read more: 2 charged after 5 women overdose outside New Jersey mall

Evidence from cases like that make it to the lab, where forensic scientists, protected by vented hoods and with access to naloxone, test drugs.

"If it's an opioid, it usual turns purple. Fentanyl or methamphetamine can turn orange," Wilcox explained.

The lab is where they analyze and identify the drugs and the cutting agents. A machine they use can take up 150 drug samples all at once.

"We can identify the stamp and we can identify components that are in it and also where it came from," said Michael Kennedy, Office of Forensic Sciences director.

"So, it takes a lot less fentanyl to create that high, so it's cheaper than heroin," said Lt. Col. Joe Brennan, with the investigations branch of the New Jersey State Police.

Brennan leads the state police drug monitoring operation. He says since 2021, fatal overdoses have dropped more than 7% in New Jersey because his division isn't only targeting suppliers but also offering help to those who suffer from addiction.

"We're putting addiction counselors in those areas, and we're arming the police officers with naloxone," he said.

"We have troopers that are knocking on doors offering people naloxone, bringing people to treatment," said Cpt. Jason Piotrowski, with the state police Office of Drug Monitoring and Analysis.

Saving lives, and it all begins in this lab.