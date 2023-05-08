Sen. Chuck Schumer warns of "social security shutdown" if U.S. defaults on debt

NEW YORK -- Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer warned a debt default could mean social security checks stop for millions of Americans.

On Sunday, Schumer called on House Republicans to pass a so-called "clean" debt ceiling bill.

"Default is going to have so many problems for so many people. But we're here to highlight one, and it's three words, social security shutdown," said Schumer. "Pass a clean debt ceiling to avoid risk of great harm to seniors."

GOP lawmakers are demanding spending cuts in return for raising the borrowing limit.

President Joe Biden is set to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other key legislators on Tuesday.