Debt ceiling: Biden calls congressional leaders and invites them to meet

Biden adviser Gene Sperling on what's next in debt ceiling fight

President Biden called the four congressional leaders Monday afternoon and invited them to a May 9 meeting on the debt ceiling, according to three people familiar with the calls.

The invitation comes as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned the U.S. could default on its debt as soon as June 1, just a month away. The White House also confirmed the calls.

"This afternoon, President Biden called Speaker McCarthy, who is leading a CODEL in Israel, to invite him to a meeting at the White House on May 9 with Leader Jeffries, Leader Schumer, and Leader McConnell, who the President also called today," the White House said.

The White House has repeatedly insisted that it's up to Congress — and Republicans, who control the House — to avoid default, even as the House passed a bill last week to raise the debt limit and cut spending. That bill is unlikely to pass the Senate.

It's not yet clear that the invitations have been accepted — or that May 9 is a firm date.