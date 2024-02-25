Sen. Chuck Schumer joins local Ukrainians in urging House Republicans to pass aid package

NEW YORK -- A tribute of flowers and candles was left outside the Ukrainian consulate on Manhattan's East Side on Sunday.

It followed Ukraine's president announcing the loss of 31,000 Ukrainians since the start of Russia's invasion two years ago.

U.S. officials estimate 70,000 soldiers have been killed and nearly twice that number have been wounded.

Also Sunday, Sen. Chuck Schumer joined local Ukrainians in calling on House Republicans to pass a critical aid package. He just returned from a mission to Ukraine, where he met with leaders who sent a dire warning.

"President Zelenskyy told us if Ukraine gets the aid, they'll win the war against Russia. But if they don't get the aid, they will lose that war. It is that crucial, and it goes beyond Ukraine. If our allies see that the United States won't stand by its allies, they will not be allies of the United States any longer," Schumer said.

Schumer went on to challenge House Speaker Mike Johnson to tour the war-ravaged country, in hopes of changing his mind on the aid package.