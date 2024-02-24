Watch CBS News
Ukrainian flag raised at Manhattan park to mark 2 years since Russian invasion

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYC leaders raise Ukrainian flag at Bowling Green Park
NYC leaders raise Ukrainian flag at Bowling Green Park 01:20

NEW YORK -- New York City leaders raised the Ukrainian flag at Bowling Green Park in Manhattan on Saturday as the war-torn country's national anthem was performed.

Saturday marks two years since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, and the conflict shows no sign of stopping.

Mayor Eric Adams remarks 2 years into Russia's war in Ukraine 04:20

Mayor Eric Adams spoke at the flag-raising ceremony, telling the Ukrainian people to keep up their fight.

"You represent resiliency. You represent the spirit. Never surrender. They thought they would walk in and destroy your spirit. You showed them you may bend, but you will never break. You will never surrender until you have your homeland back," he said.

State leaders in the Tri-State Area are calling on Congress to pass aid to Ukraine.

On X, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in part, "If our nation fails to support the people of Ukraine at his perilous hour, the repercussions -- for the entire free world -- will be disastrous."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said, "Republican lawmakers are refusing to support the Ukrainian people."

The Senate passed a national security package that includes aid to Ukraine, but the Republican-controlled House has not yet planned a vote.

In Ukraine on Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy laid flowers at a memorial for fallen soldiers in Kyiv. He was joined by several world leaders in a show of solidarity.

February 24, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

