Sen. Chuck Schumer: Gateway Tunnel project to receive $6.88 billion in federal funds

NEW YORK -- The long-awaited Gateway Program got a major financial boost Thursday.

Billions of dollars in federal funding will help construct the long-delayed second rail tunnel under the Hudson River, connecting New Jersey and New York.

Standing above the West Side rail yard where some of the construction will take place, Sen. Chuck Schumer announced the financial shot in the arm for the Hudson Tunnel Project part of the Gateway program.

"Gateway - $6.88 billion is allocated as of 11 a.m., now, today," Schumer said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy reacted to the news.

"At long last," he said.

READ MORE: Governors Kathy Hochul and Phil Murphy sign $14B funding agreement for Gateway Hudson Tunnel project

That money means the federal transit engineering phase begins now. Next summer, 2024, groundbreaking begins on the tunnel underwater. Construction is already underway on the part of the tunnel that is underground on land.

The current tunnels opened in 1910.

"We have to do this quickly because these are 100-year-old tunnels, but once Sandy occurred, the salt water came into the tunnels, and they don't have much time left," Schumer said. "I brought the president to see it. I brought Secretary Buttigieg on several occasions to see it. We got it done."

Schumer noted the battle to get here.

"The Trump administration wouldn't let it happen," Schumer said.

The federal government is paying 50%, and New York and New Jersey agreed to split the rest.

The Build Gateway Now campaign released a statement that reads, in part, "This is one of the most significant steps forward for the Gateway Program to date and brings the Hudson Tunnel Project much closer to a full funding grant agreement... by advancing into the Engineering Phase, the project moves from planning to reality."

As previously reported, the project is expected to create 72,000 jobs.

This federal grant, Schumer said, is the largest single transportation grant given to New York state.