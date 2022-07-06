Watch CBS News
Local News

Governors Kathy Hochul and Phil Murphy sign $14B funding agreement for Gateway Hudson Tunnel project

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New York and New Jersey sign agreement for phase one of Gateway Tunnel
New York and New Jersey sign agreement for phase one of Gateway Tunnel 00:25

NEW YORK -- New York and New Jersey have crossed a major bridge toward building the Gateway Hudson Tunnel.

Governors Kathy Hochul and Phil Murphy signed a $14 billion funding agreement for phase one of the project to build two new rail tunnels under the Hudson River.

Both states will share the costs not covered by the federal government.

Construction could start by the summer of 2023.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 5, 2022 / 11:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.