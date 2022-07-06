Governors Kathy Hochul and Phil Murphy sign $14B funding agreement for Gateway Hudson Tunnel project

New York and New Jersey sign agreement for phase one of Gateway Tunnel

New York and New Jersey sign agreement for phase one of Gateway Tunnel

New York and New Jersey sign agreement for phase one of Gateway Tunnel

NEW YORK -- New York and New Jersey have crossed a major bridge toward building the Gateway Hudson Tunnel.

Governors Kathy Hochul and Phil Murphy signed a $14 billion funding agreement for phase one of the project to build two new rail tunnels under the Hudson River.

Both states will share the costs not covered by the federal government.

Construction could start by the summer of 2023.